Homeless man viciously attacked in Crawley

Police in Crawley are seeking the identity of a man who carried out a vicious attack on a homeless man.

At 1.30am on Monday 21st of June the man in this CCTV still approached the 49-year-old homeless man who was sleeping in the street, in Haslett Avenue, Crawley.

He proceeded to urinate in the street, next to where the victim had made his bed, and when the victim objected, the man turned and urinated on his bedding before violently kicking him in the face.

The suspect is described as black, with dreadlocks, carrying a manbag with a white stripe, and wearing pale blue jeans with badges on it. He was with a group of three other people.