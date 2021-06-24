Prisoners kept in cells for 23 hours a day during Covid

Prisoners at HMP Lewes were kept in cells for 23 hours a day during the pandemic. This is one of the key findings from the 2020-21 annual report of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at HMP Lewes, which was published today.

The report found that the prisoners at HMP Lewes were largely kept safe from the Covid-19 pandemic due to early planning and consistent actions by the Governor and her senior leadership team.

The prisoners were commended for their tolerance and understanding of the situation, however the psychological impact on them has been highlighted.

The report also found there was a disproportionate use of force with prisoners from black and minority ethnic backgrounds. Making up just 17% of the prison population, they were involved in a third of incidents where force was used.

The report also found that the regime restrictions, with the men being locked in a cell for up to 23 hours a day and a lack of opportunities for time in the open air, was "not humane".

Inside HMP Lewes. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In its annual report, the Lewes IMB notes that:

"Although the regime restrictions during the pandemic were justifiable, being locked up in a cell for 23 hours a day is not humane".

"The prisoners' reaction to the restrictions was largely one of tolerance and understanding although the psychological impact on prisoners of being locked up every day for such long periods cannot be overstated".

"The prison's own statistics appear to show a disproportionate use of force in respect of BAME prisoners. Over a seven-month period from April to October 2020 the average BAME population of the prison was over 17 percent who contributed to 33 percent of the use of force, a considerable disproportion"

"It is of continuing concern that, despite the best efforts of the prison to treat all prisoners with decency and respect, it is not humane for those subject to Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPPs) to have no set date for release. During the reporting period there was an average of 13 IPP prisoners living in HMP Lewes".