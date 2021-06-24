Searches continue for missing canoeist in Caversham

Thames Valley Police are continuing to search the River Thames in Caversham after a canoeist entered the water yesterday but wasn't seen to leave.

There will be a heightened police presence in the area in the local area as they carry out their search.

Superintendent Nick John, Commander for Reading local policing area, said: "We are continuing to carry out searches for the man today"

“Alongside officers and a diving team, Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue are assisting with these searches".

“There will be an increased police presence in the local area as we carry out this work.

“If anyone has any information that they believe may be useful, you can get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210276219"