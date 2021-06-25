Campaign launched for missing therapy dog

Play video

A campaign has been launched on social media to try find a therapy dog that has gone missing, believed stolen, in Oxford.

The dog belongs to Jeanette Filija and helps her with her anxiety and panic attacks.Since going missing Jeanette's health has deteriorated and now the local community is doing everything it can to find her dog and return him.

Jeanette Filija

SJ acts s as a therapy dog he helps Jeanette with her anxiety and panic attacks and she says her Heather had seriously deteriorated since SJ has been missing.

People from the local community have joined the search for SJ.

Jeanette and her mother spend most of their days putting up posters and handing our flyers appealing for information.

The community has joined the search.

Police are investigating and anyone with any information about the whereabouts of SJ is being asked to call 101.