Community devastated by arson attack on children's play park

Sarah Dockree, Friends of Daisy Dip

Residents in Southampton have come together to fundraise after a local play area was the target of an arson attack.

Firefighters were called to the fire at Daisy Dip park in Swaythling on Wednesday night. It had been built through community fundraising and council investment into play areas.

It had only opened in March this year. The park claimed part of Southampton City Council's £1.2m investment.

Repairs were made to the floor of the playground which was damaged by the fire. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sarah Dockree, from Friends of Daisy Dip says: "I think a lot of people felt quite hopeless and quite despondent just because it's so new".

"But like others have said by the end of the we'd seen such an outpouring or positivity, of offers of help, a real determination in the community for this not to be the end".

This is just a hurdle and we will get over it. the castle will come back and we hope we can build the park even bigger and better and bring even more things to daisy dip that make it the heart of the community Sarah Dockree, Friends of Daisy Dip

Local residents Debbie and Maya White react to the arson

Debbie and Maya are local residents who've enjoyed the park in the past. Maya says: "I was really disappointed as we waited a long time for the park".

"It was a really lovely place to play and meet our friends".

Her mother, Debbie, adds: "I was gutted. I'm part of the Friends of Daisy Dip and we put a lot of time into raising funds and pulling the community together. It's just been such a positive response from the community and I just felt sad for everyone I knew that would be let down".

£20,000 was awarded to the group to kickstart the park project. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Video captured by a local shows the metal climbing frame bending from the heat of the flames and dripping on to the floor below.

One resident tried to tackle the blaze with a fire extinguisher but it was not enough to save it.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are treating the incident as suspicious. Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that that could assist their investigation.