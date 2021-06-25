Family’s anger over latest travel restrictions

There has been more reaction today to the latest government changes to travel restrictions.

The Government announced last night that from 4am next Wednesday arrivals from 16 locations including the Balearic Islands in Spain will not have to quarantine.

The Massey family from Banbury are among those who have criticised the announcement as not going far enough.

Tulay Massey's 85 year old mother lives in Turkey and they have not been able to seen each other now for nearly two years. She says there should be exceptions for people who have ill or elderly relatives abroad.

Watch video of Tulay Massey:

Play video

The travel industry has criticised the government for its "overly cautious" approach to reopening foreign travel, saying the limited easing of rules will not be enough to save summer.

Travel retailer On the Beach has such little confidence that holidays will go ahead with minimal disruptions that it will not take new bookings for July and August.

The government announced on Thursday it would add 14 countries and territories to its green list, destinations from where travellers do not have to quarantine upon returning to the UK.

However, all but one – Malta – were put on a watchlist, meaning they are at risk of returning to the amber list.

Some popular hotspots, including Ibiza and Mallorca, are on the list.

Mainland Spain, France, Greece and Italy remain on the amber list, meaning Brits will have to self-isolate upon returning to the UK.

EasyJet, which operates from Gatwick also criticised the latest travel announcement, saying: “While we welcome the addition of Malta, Madeira and the Balearics to the Green list, this is still not the safe and sustainable reopening of travel the Government promised.”