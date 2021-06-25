Firefighters tackle blaze at Burger King restaurant

Play video

Fire rips through Burger King Restaurant / Credit: Lee Howell

A fire has ripped through a Burger King restaurant in Swindon.

It started last night at the restaurant on Queens Drive. Residents living nearby were told to keep their windows closed.

Dorset Fire and Rescue were called to the scene just before 7pm. Shortly after 9:30pm the incident was scaled back and by 11:30pm the remaining appliances had left the scene.

Police closed the road between the Magic Roundabout and Drakes Way roundabout because of smoke causing poor visibility but it has reopened. There weren't any casualties reported.