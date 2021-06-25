Man prepares for kidney removal after they enlarge to a life-threatening size

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Heather Edwards

Just making a cup of coffee for a friend is now an almost impossible task. Warren has to sit while the kettle boils.

He has had Polycystic Kidney Disease all his life but in recent years his condition has worsened considerably, as his kidneys have enlarged.

He says: "It completely stops me from doing anything, it's horrible I hate what people think of me it's obvious people just think I am fat and it is so not me".

Warren's kidneys have enlarged to a life-threatening size. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Warren dotes on his rescue dog Foxy who has become his constant companion, he knows his condition is so serious that surgery to remove both his kidney is now the only option.

He says: "It's the pure size that affects me I cannot breathe because it is crushing my lungs".

"I cannot eat a solid meal because it's crushing my stomach and the really worrying thing is that it is crushing my heart as well".

Warren describes living with the condition

Play video

Warren continued: "It does take away all your life you don't have a life. I live on this sofa 24/7, I cant go to bed normally, I can't sleep normally". I sleep for about 2 hours at a time I struggle just to go into my garden".

Surgeons at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford will operate on Warren next month. Afterwards he will have to start dialysis. But his friend, Wisdom, is already planning his recovery.

Wisdom is raising almost 10 thousand pounds to buy warren an electric trike to get his fitness back.

Warren on his fund raising mission

Play video

Warren says: "I love the thought that he wants that and that he doesn't just want to sit there and let atrophy hit".

"He wants to get out get active and take his dog for a walk and see people that is all very positive".

For now, all Warren can do is wait for the operation.

He says he is nervous but also very excited about getting his life back. When recovered, his first trip out will be to take Foxy to the long walk in Windsor, her favourite place.