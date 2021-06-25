ParalympicsGB announce rowers going for gold in Tokyo

Play video

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor

The Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake provided the perfect backdrop as the eight GB rowers for the Tokyo Paralympic Games received their selection certificates.

Among the athletes named in the squad were debutants Erin Kennedy and Ollie Stanhope.

Erin says: "I've ben rowing for ten years which is crazy. You know you're waiting and waiting and putting your hopes in to it but you're just not too sure with everything that's going on in the world so we're just absolutely delighted we're selected and it's going ahead".

Ollie added: "Yeah absolute dream come true. I'm just really excited to get out there and see what we can do as a crew. You know I think we're going the right way doing a load of good stuff over here so let's see if we can bring back over to Tokyo".

Erin Kennedy and Ollie Stanhope react to the news

Play video

Rowing made its Paralympic debut at the Beijing 2008 games and has since grown from strength to strength.

In fact, the para-rowing team have won 50 per cent of all of the gold medals awarded since the sport's introduction so expectations are high.

Having been delayed from 2020 because of the pandemic, the Paralympics are due to begin on August the 24th.

Penny Briscoe, Paralympics GB's Chef de Mission

Play video

Penny Briscoe, ParalympicsGB's Chef de Mission, says: "The athletes are hugely talented, they're hugely ambitious".

"They've demonstrated their current form just recently at the European Championships with medals. They're all looking fit and well and they'll be giving it 100 per cent".

And despite limited recent racing, Erin and Ollie say they've built up strong momentum over the last year.

The athletes were handed their selection certificates at their training lake near Reading this morning Credit: ITV News Meridian

Erin says: "In rowing we talk about one stroke at a time so it's really been making that mantra a reality and just focussing on what's in front of you and what you can control".

Covid's affected how we work off the water more than how we work on the water. On the water, we're still the same crew trying to work towards our goals Ollie Stanhope

ParalympicsGB finished top of the rowing medals table at Rio 2016 after claiming three golds and a bronze.

The Tokyo bound squad know they'll have to be at the top of their game if they're to match that success and won't be taking anything for granted.