Student jailed for 15 years for sexually assaulting two women

A man has been sentenced to a total of 15 years imprisonment for sexual assaults on two women in Brighton, including the rape of one of them.

Sam Kesete, 21, a student and part-time shop worker, of Canterbury Drive, Brighton, was sentenced when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 24th of June.

He had admitted at an earlier hearing of two counts of rape against a 21 year-old woman in his flat on the 28th of November and of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman by touching at Kings Road Arches on the 18th of September.

He will have to serve at least ten years before being considered for release on supervised licence. Even if he is released before serving 15 years will have to serve a further six years on licence.

Sam Kesete will also be a registered sex offender for life.

The 21-year-old woman was walking home along Oxford Street off London Road in the early hours of 28 November last year when she encountered Kesete, who forced her to his nearby flat where he raped her before eventually allowing her to leave, walking with her to her own home Detective Constable Elaine Welsh

Previously in the early hours of 18 September, Kesete had been with friends and a group of other people outside a night club on Brighton seafront when he sexually assaulted an 18-year-old girl who was a member of that group. She and others immediately challenged him and he was ejected from the club Detective Constable Elaine Welsh

Police officers had been searching for Keste since September and the good description of the assailant in November was a potential link to the first assault.

The second victim was also able to identify the flat as being in the same area police already thought Kesete was living, and this, coupled door-to-door enquiries, enabled police to make an early arrest and take Kesete off the streets.