Two coronavirus testing sites in Kent to close
Two symptom free coronavirus testing sites in Kent are to close as home testing becomes the preferred option.
The sites in Sandwich and Sheerness will close today (25th of June) and all other sites, apart from Maidstone and Ashford, will close on the 30th of June.
Health Leaders in the county have thanked residents for getting tested regularly after the delta variant of Covid-19 was detected, but urge people to continue doing so from home.
The authority offers testing kits online and through local pharmacies, which it says has been extremely popular with residents.
However, some people may not want to do a test at home, so the council is extending the operating hours of the two remaining centres from the 1st of July.
Maidstone and Ashford opening times:
Monday - 9am-2pm
Tuesday - 9am-2pm
Wednesday - 2pm-7pm
Thursday - 9am-2pm
Friday - 9am - 7pm
Saturday - 9am - 2pm
Sunday - 9am - 7pm
An important part of doing a self-test is registering your result online, so that Kent County Council can monitor infection levels.
If you show any coronavirus symptoms you should continue to book in for a conventional PCR test via 119 or the Government Website and not attend the Maidstone or Ashford sites.