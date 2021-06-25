Two coronavirus testing sites in Kent to close

Two symptom free coronavirus testing sites in Kent are to close as home testing becomes the preferred option.

The sites in Sandwich and Sheerness will close today (25th of June) and all other sites, apart from Maidstone and Ashford, will close on the 30th of June.

Health Leaders in the county have thanked residents for getting tested regularly after the delta variant of Covid-19 was detected, but urge people to continue doing so from home.

The authority offers testing kits online and through local pharmacies, which it says has been extremely popular with residents.

An example of a lateral flow test which can be done at home Credit: PA Images

However, some people may not want to do a test at home, so the council is extending the operating hours of the two remaining centres from the 1st of July.

Maidstone and Ashford opening times:

Monday - 9am-2pm

Tuesday - 9am-2pm

Wednesday - 2pm-7pm

Thursday - 9am-2pm

Friday - 9am - 7pm

Saturday - 9am - 2pm

Sunday - 9am - 7pm

An important part of doing a self-test is registering your result online, so that Kent County Council can monitor infection levels.

If you show any coronavirus symptoms you should continue to book in for a conventional PCR test via 119 or the Government Website and not attend the Maidstone or Ashford sites.