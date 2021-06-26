People aged 18 and over invited to 'grab a jab' this weekend

Anyone aged 18 and over who is yet to have their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, is being invited to 'grab a jab' this weekend (26/27 June).

People will be able to attend walk-in clinics across the South East and the Thames Valley in an effort to get more people vaccinated.

The sites will include football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres - which will help to vaccinate more of the UK public without needing to book in advance.

In Oxford, people can head to Leys Health Centre on Saturday and East Oxford Health Centre on Sunday.

A bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

A walk-in vaccine programme has been taking place at Reading Borough Council's Civic Offices since 17 July.

The centre was initially scheduled to close on Sunday 27th June. However, because overall uptake of the vaccine in Reading is below the national average it will now stay open for a further five days.

Meanwhile in Bournemouth, a walk-in clinic will be open from Monday 28 June at St Luke’s Church.

Dorset Healthcare say its after vaccine take-up rates were lower in Bournemouth.

No appointment is necessary and no proof of identity is required to allow people to ‘grab a jab.’

Enter your postcode to find your nearest walk-in clinic

Around eight in 10 adults nationally have had their first dose of the vaccine while more than half have had their second.

Dr Kiren Collison the Clinical Chair at Oxfordshire CCG, said: “They are a great opportunity for younger people to protect themselves and others against the virus.

“We are confident that younger people in Oxford will take advantage of the flexibility that these walk-in clinics offer and grab a jab to keep themselves and their family safe."

People aged 18 and over can also book a Covid-19 vaccination at a mass vaccination centre through the NHS website.