Record-breaking Oxfordshire aviator in 200-mile fundraising donkey ride

Play video

WATCH Charlotte Briere-Edney's report, she spoke to fundraiser Polly Vacher

A serial fundraiser from North Moreton in Oxfordshire has set off on her latest money-raising endeavour - riding two donkeys 200 miles to Wales over the course of a month. 77-year-old Polly Vacher is no stranger to long-distance exploits, having flown round the world solo twice.

This time though, she and her 13-year-old donkeys Wizard and Muffin will have to contend with British roads and weather.

“Well I’m going to drive my two donkeys, Wizard and Muffin, all the way from here in South Oxfordshire to a remote church in north Wales. They’re ready to go!”

The journey has been in the planning for several years and was delayed by the pandemic.

This is not Polly’s first expedition. She was a record-breaking pilot who has flown round the world, solo, twice - raising money for various charities along the way.

Polly’s Donkathon has already raised more than 20 thousand pounds for research into Multiple Sclerosis.