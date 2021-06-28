Former Fulham boss Scott Parker appointed AFC Bournemouth head coach

AFC Bournemouth has appointed former Fulham boss Scott Parker as the new head coach.

The 40-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Vitality Stadium and will be joined by five new members of staff.

Parker began his career at Charlton Athletic before featuring for Chelsea, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, retiring in 2017 with 572 club appearances.

He won 18 senior England caps, featuring at Euro 2012 and captaining his nation.

Parker's first full season in charge at Craven Cottage saw him secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs and he went on to memorably inspire Fulham to a victory over champions Liverpool in March.

Fulham's Scott Parker battles for the ball with AFC Bournemouth's Harry Arter (right). Credit: Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport

Parker said: "I believe this is the perfect fit for both parties."

"I'm familiar with Bournemouth because of my relationship with Harry Arter. It's a football club I know well from watching him over the years.

"The ethos, the reputation, the journey and the challenge here is something that's very exciting for me and my staff.

"We want to build a team the fans can be proud of and one they feel represents them. We can't wait to get started."

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "It has been a long process but I am delighted to finally get our man.

"Scott has always been our number one choice for this role and someone whose coaching career we have taken a keen interest in since his first steps in Tottenham Hotspur's academy.

"Over a period of time he has proven himself as one of the best young head coaches in the country."