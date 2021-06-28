"Major disruption" to trains in Hampshire after badly damaged rail discovered
Passengers on South Western Railway are to face disruption to services after a broken rail was detected near Micheldever in Hampshire.
It's believed electricity from the third (electric) rail arced onto the track, destroying a chunk of running rail in the process.
Trains running between Basingstoke and Winchester are significantly impacted by the damage, which means trains are being cancelled or diverted away from the South Western Mainline.
The damage to the rail is so bad, Network Rail Wessex has said it will need to completely replace it overnight - which means train services will be significantly impacted for the rest of today.
South Western Railway says it will keep passengers moving and has arranged replacement buses as well as diverting trains.
Travelling today? Here is what you need to know
Train services are still running but may be amended
The "down" line remains open and is being used for trains in both directions however this does reduce the number of trains able to run.
Until further notice the following alterations will be necessary:
Trains between Weymouth and Waterloo may be diverted via Havant and Guildford in both directions.
Trains between Portsmouth & Waterloo via Eastleigh may be diverted via Guildford in both directions.
Replacement buses have been put in place on the following routes
Buses will run between:
Southampton Central to Basingstoke in both directions
Fareham to Eastleigh in both directions
For further information or onward travel advice SWR is asking passengers to speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.
Ticket acceptance is in place with the following companies
Great Western Railway between Portsmouth Harbour and Salisbury / Basingstoke and Reading
Southern Railway between Southampton Central and Clapham Junction / London Victoria
CrossCountry between Bournemouth and Basingstoke