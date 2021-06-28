"Major disruption" to trains in Hampshire after badly damaged rail discovered

Passengers on South Western Railway are to face disruption to services after a broken rail was detected near Micheldever in Hampshire.

It's believed electricity from the third (electric) rail arced onto the track, destroying a chunk of running rail in the process.

Trains running between Basingstoke and Winchester are significantly impacted by the damage, which means trains are being cancelled or diverted away from the South Western Mainline.

A significant portion of the rail was destroyed by an electric arc from the third rail Credit: Network Rail Wessex

The damage to the rail is so bad, Network Rail Wessex has said it will need to completely replace it overnight - which means train services will be significantly impacted for the rest of today.

South Western Railway says it will keep passengers moving and has arranged replacement buses as well as diverting trains.