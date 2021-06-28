Mixing Oxford and Pfizer vaccines generate "robust" immune response

An Oxford-led study has revealed that alternating does of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines generate a strong immune response against Covid-19.

The study showed that by jabbing a person with Oxford-Astrazeneca followed by a Pfizer vaccine 4 weeks later, it would generate a higher number of antibodies than two of the Oxford vaccine.

Two doses of Pfizer generated the highest antibody response, but it did not match the level of T cell response by mixing the two vaccines.

Health officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to stop the spread of Covid-19 Credit: PA Images

Results are also expected into the effectiveness of mixing vaccines at a 12 week interval, which experts say will have a crucial role into the future of the UK's vaccination program.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said:

‘Today’s data are a vital step forward, showing a mixed schedule gives people protective immunity against COVID-19 after four weeks.

‘Equally, they offer supportive evidence that the standard (non-mixed) JCVI recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination all produce highly satisfactory immune responses, for both main vaccines in use. Given the UK’s stable supply position there is no reason to change vaccine schedules at this moment in time.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has received millions of pounds of UK Government funding Credit: PA Images

The University of Oxford has received 7 Million Pounds from the UK Government to establish the feasibility of "booster" vaccines, with the results from this trial set to shape the "flexibility" of future programs.

In April, researchers expanded the program to include the Moderna and Novavax jabs with over one thousand people recruited to take part.

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, NIHR Clinical Lead for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme and Joint National Infection Specialty Lead, said:

‘We know that the Oxford-AstraZeneca two-dose schedule is highly effective and has helped to save many lives.

'The fact we now know it works well, in terms of immune responses, when combined with the Pfizer vaccine provides researchers with the valuable knowledge that these vaccines could be used flexibly for those yet to be vaccinated in the UK and globally.

‘It would have been impossible to discover these results without the willingness and efforts of research participants across the country. Yet again they have worked alongside researchers to help find an end to the spread of COVID-19.’