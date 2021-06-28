More than 50 arrests now made following illegal rave in Sussex

More than 50 people have now been arrested following an illegal rave in West Sussex.

Up to 2 thousand people went to the unlicensed event in Steyning near Shoreham in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A large operation was launched by Sussex police to shut down the event. One officer was assaulted while making an arrest. A police community support officer is also being treated for a suspected broken arm following a collision between a police car and a vehicle being driven by someone leaving the rave.

More than 50 people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including drink and drug-driving, possession of drugs and theft, and have been taken into custody.

Sussex Police say they expect this figure to increase, making it one of the largest, unplanned operations they have carried out in recent years.

Pictures posted on social media show the large sound system

Drone footage revealed scores of cars were parked along Borstal Road. Police put up road blocks to prevent anyone else arriving.

The Borstal Road was closed both ways between Newham Lane and Clays Hill.

Police roadblocks were put in place

Detective Superintendent Juliet Parker from Sussex Police said: "Due to the mindless actions of a large number of people, the majority of whom have travelled from out of county, the community of Steyning has experienced significant disruption and I'd like to personally thank the public for their patience, understanding and co-operation as we sought to bring this event to a close.

"With a situation of this size, our utmost priority must be the safety of the public as well as our officers and emergency services colleagues at the scene. This therefore has required a significant police response involving officers from across Sussex as well as officers from surrounding Forces. Officers who would have normally been dealing with serious crime and supporting the most vulnerable in our counties.

"These individuals have demonstrated a complete disregard for the local community, the heritage of the area and the existing Covid-19 regulations. We will not tolerate behaviour like this within Sussex, as can be seen by the high volume of arrests made over the course of the event. We will continue to robustly investigate this illegal activity; seeking to further arrest and prosecute wherever possible."