A jury has been told how a 13-year-old schoolboy was lured to his death by two teenagers who had planned their attack on him for several days.

Reading Crown Court heard that Olly Stephens suffered stab wounds to the chest and back after he was ambushed by the pair at Bugs Bottom in Emmer Green on January the 3rd this year.

The Prosecution has been putting its case at the trial of two 14-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons. They deny murdering Olly.

The court heard that the pair had planned the attack for several days, and after stabbing the the youngster they fled the scene, leaving him to bleed to death.

More to follow.