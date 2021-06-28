South Central Ambulance Service under "immense pressure"

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) is currently under "immense pressure" with demand on 999 and 111 services seeing levels normally experienced in the busy New Year period.

SCAS says it is taking almost 2,000 emergency calls a day to 999 when it normally receives 1,600. It's 111 service is seeing more than 4,500 calls a day, up from 3,000.

It also blames delays handing over patients to hospitals, as some face capacity issues in our region.

Health officials are urging people to only call 999 in an emergency and 111 for urgent medical advice whilst pressure remains high.

The service is urging the public to only call in an emergency.

The rise in demand has been largely unrelated to Covid-19 so far, but SCAS stresses that the rising numbers of positive cases in our region is "a concern".

The public are being urged to utilise the full range of NHS services available, such as contacting their GP, using an urgent treatment centre or using digital services such as 111 online.

We will continue to provide the best possible care to all of our patients but we would appreciate any efforts people can make to think carefully about alternatives available for less urgent problems. There are still many occasions when we receive calls from patients who could have their needs met through urgent treatment centres or their GPs, sometimes even pharmacies. Mark Ainsworth, Director of Operations at SCAS