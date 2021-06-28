Young people urged to get jabbed in Bournemouth

Young people aged 18 to 39 are being encouraged to get their covid vaccination at a series of pop-up clinics in Bournemouth this week.

No appointment is needed for the sessions, which will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone who needs their first dose.

Health officials told ITV News Meridian how even after all available vaccine has been used, staff will try to book people into nearby pharmacies and other venues.

Anna Chainey, Dorset Healthcare

Find out more about these pop-up clinics Where can I get vaccinated? Vaccination programme bosses chose St Luke's Church, Winton (BH3 7LR) as their preferred venue, because vaccine take-up rates are lower in Bournemouth and this was an opportunity to bring the service right into the community for this age group. When are the clinics running? Dorset's Clinical Commission Group says the clinics will run on the following days and times: Monday, 28 June: 8am - 11.30am Wednesday, 30 June: 3pm - 7pm Saturday, 3 July: 11am - 3pm. How will it work? Due to the way the vaccine is stored there will be a limited supply available at each session and jabs will be given on a first come, first served basis. Those attending will need to show proof of their age before they can be vaccinated. If you are not eligible for these sessions staff can help you book your jab at another location using the National Booking System.

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole area, health officials say it's all the more important that people have their jab to help prevent serious illness and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The number of doses given in Dorset is edging towards 1 million and over 80% of local people have now had their first jab.

Anna Chainey, Dorset HealthCare's COVID-19 service manager, said:

"We're really pleased to be offering a hyper-local pop-up service that will hopefully be really convenient for people in this age group living in low take-up areas.

"Our staff are very well-practiced in giving vaccines after six months of operating our large vaccination centre so you'll be in good hands, with volunteers to support and reassure you throughout the process."

Officials in the county are continuing to investigate other opportunities and locations to vaccinate as many local people as possible in the coming days and weeks ahead.