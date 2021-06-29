Play video

Hidden in the heart of the Test Valley, Will Hardy has just completed 4 striking new Treehouses. He designed and built them himself, using local materials and suppliers, even the huge outdoor baths were built in Hampshire.

Just outside your window is the local vineyard and the stunning village of Stockbridge. The Test Valley is not known as a holiday destination, but it has so much to offer. Some say it has the best Trout fishing in the world.

But if you are looking for a little luxury after exploring the local area, these treehouses have every home comfort. All made by hand.