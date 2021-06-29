British Airways fined £1.8m after worker was crushed under Heathrow baggage tug

British Airways has been fined £1.8 million following an incident in which an employee was crushed under a baggage tug at Heathrow Airport.

Southwark Crown Court heard that on 16 March 2018, the airport worker had been at Heathrow's Terminal 5, which is operated exclusively by British Airways, when she was hit by a tug pulling a train of dollies, the vehicles used the transport baggage around the airport.

The woman was injured by a tug pulling a train of dollies - the vehicles used to transport baggage around the airport Credit: Health and Safety Executive

The employee was knocked under another passing tug with dollies loaded with luggage, sustaining serious crush injuries.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the injured worker was using the centre of the roadway between the two lanes as a walking route and this unsafe practice had been commonplace in the baggage hall for at least ten years.

The employee was working at Heathrow's Terminal 5 when the incident took place in 2018

The investigation also identified significant failings in the general management of health and safety and workplace transport risks, including issues relating to supervision and monitoring, risk assessment and training.

British Airways PLC of Waterside, Harmondsworth, Greater London pleaded guilty to breaching section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £1.8 million and ordered to pay costs of £35,724.