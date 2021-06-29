Campaigners challenge Lower Thames Crossing at the High Court

A legal challenge against the Government's £27 billion road investment plan, which includes the Lower Thames Crossing and Stonehenge projects, is to be heard at the High Court today.

The Transport Action Network has brought the legal action against the DfT claiming the scheme breaches climate and air quality laws.

Video from Highways England showing what the crossing could look like

The group has accused the Government of failing to take account of the Paris Agreement, which commits the UK to tackle climate change by limiting global warming to below 2 degrees celsius.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that the strategy will "create a road network that is safe, reliable and efficient for everyone".

Highways England has said it is looking at ways to offset the environmental impact of the Thames Crossing and earlier this month launched plans for a community woodland adjacent to the route.

Hole Farm artists impression Credit: Highways England

Known as Hole Farm, the 100 hectare site would become home to nearly 150,000 trees and provide space for animals and insects to thrive.

Matt Palmer, Executive Director for the Lower Thames Crossing said:

“The plans for Hole Farm community woodland are part of our commitments to increase biodiversity alongside our major routes and I look forward to working with Forestry England to create a green space for the whole local community to enjoy for generations.”

Cars pass Stonehenge on the A303

Earlier this month the High Court heard a separate challenge from the group Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS), which brought its own action over the decision to green-light the #1.7 billion development to overhaul eight miles of the A303, including the two-mile tunnel near Stonehenge.

The go-ahead was given in November despite advice from Planning Inspectorate officials that it would cause "permanent, irreversible harm" to the Unesco World Heritage Site in Wiltshire.

The current challenge is expected to last two days, with judgement at a later date.