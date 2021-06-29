Play video

Elmley Nature Reserve is unique. The only family owned and managed nature reserve in the country. The views and the wildlife are just incredible, only rivalled by the stunning sunrises and sun sets.

But to allow guests to experience these wonderful views, the owners decided to create sympathetic accommodation, renovating the farmhouse and building bespoke huts in the grounds. Every window framing the wildlife spectacle outside.

Guests are given walking tours of the many acres of marsh land. The abundance of wildlife is breathtaking.