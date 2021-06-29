School unveils memorial for teacher killed in Reading terror attack

Play video

A school in Wokingham has unveiled a memorial to a teacher who was killed in the Forbury Gardens attack in Reading.

The school say they hope the memorial will incorporate James' passions and interests Credit: @TheHoltMusic

James Furlong was the Head of History at the Holt School. Pupils helped create the mosaic to incorporate James' passions and interests and leave a lasting legacy.

Pupils at the Holt School in Wokingham helped create the memorial

Tamanna Steven, Student and Founder of project

James Furlong who was 36 , was fatally stabbed in Forbury Gardens on June 20 last year along with his friends, Dr David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39. Their attacker, Khairi Saadallah, 26, was jailed for life in January for the killings.

James Furlong was one of three men who died after being stabbed in Forbury Gardens in June 2020

International award-winning artist, Gary Drostle has produced the mosaic memorial in James' honour.

He created the design in collaboration with the students of The Holt School and the memorial team. The memorial aims to incorporate the many passions and interests of James and reflect his awe-inspiring legacy.

On the school community Just Giving page, James Furlong is described as a dedicated teacher, who was admired for his strong character, passion and conviction in his own beliefs, and a person who touched the lives of all who knew him, and was truly an outstanding individual.

They say Mr Furlong encouraged Holt students to learn from the past in order to make better choices to shape the future, and that his legacy is woven into the lives of the entire Holt School Community, and his love, thoughtfulness and kindness will live forever.

