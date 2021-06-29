Temporary powers to clamp and fine illegally parked lorries to end in Kent

Temporary powers given to Kent County Council (KCC) allowing them to fine or clamp unlawfully parked lorries are to come to an end tomorrow.

The powers, designed to keep roads moving in seven borough and districts, were given to the authority by The Department for Transport (DfT) in January.

KCC had called for a six-month extension to the powers, however the DfT decided they should not be renewed.

The authority has said that communities will continue to be protected from illegal HGV parking, with consultations into a future scheme underway currently.

It is also continuing to discuss with DfT, districts and boroughs, the long term issue of lorry parking in Kent and urging that solutions be found outside of the county.

Simon Jones, KCC's interim Corporate Director and Director of Highways, said:

"I want to assure Kent communities we will continue to monitor lorry parking closely.

"We will also be scrutinising views received once our consultation on making the ban permanent closes, and combining our conclusions with what we have learnt over the past six months, before making a further recommendation on how to tackle the ongoing issue of unlawful HGV parking in Kent to government."