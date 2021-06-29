Play video

The staycation is what we are all taking about! Where have you found to escape this summer and more importantly do they have any availability?

Well over the past few weeks Stacey Poole has been touring the region to find some of the most unique staycations, in some unexpected locations!

Sussex offers so much from beaches, to wonderful walks great shopping and restaurants, but have you ever considered staying in a lighthouse?

Belle Tout, perched on the cliffs at Beachy Head offers the perfect place to view the Channel, the Seven Sisters and the South Downs National Park.

The building itself has a fascinating history. It's been everything from a tea room to a family home and Stacey Poole had a fascinating chat with the owner about why he decided to buy it. More with his heart than his head!

During the Second World War it was seriously damaged by Canadian troops, who used it as target practice.

Thankfully it was restored going on to be a family home. But in 1998 Belle Tout faced its greatest challenge yet. I was teetering dangerously close to the edge of the cliff, so the family who lived there at the time embarked on a monumental engineering challenge, to move it 50 metres back from the edge.

Today people visit from all over the world and when you witness the incredible views, it's not hard to see why.