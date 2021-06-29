Woman charged in baby death investigation

A woman has been charged in connection with an investigation into the death of a baby in Newbury.

One month old Colby Lawton died at an address in the town in May last year.

25 year-old Chantelle Stroud, of Ashridge Court, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

She appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.

James Lawton, aged 27, of Boreham Field, Warminster, was charged with one count of murder and one count of GBH with intent in relation to the incident, earlier this year.