Watch: ITV News Meridian's Stacey Poole finds out more about one man's incredible project to transform a remote woodland into a luxury escape

Hidden in the heart of the Test Valley, Will Hardy has just completed four striking new treehouses.

He designed and built them himself, using local materials and suppliers, even the huge outdoor baths were built in Hampshire.

Just outside your window is the local vineyard and the stunning village of Stockbridge.

The Test Valley is not known as a holiday destination, but it has so much to offer.

Some say it has the best trout fishing in the world.

But if you are looking for a little luxury after exploring the local area, these treehouses have every home comfort; all made by hand.

To create this escape, nothing has been cut down in order to protect the natural woodland.