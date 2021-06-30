Climate change poles made by schoolchildren on display at Winchester Cathedral

Play video

Watch the full report by ITV Meridian's Grace Williams

More than 100 totem poles, created by children from more than 25 schools in Hampshire, are on display at Winchester Cathedral.

The interactive installation has been made using recycled materials and it's hoped it will spark a wider conversation about climate change.

Pupils from reception to Year 11 took part in the scheme led by Hampshire County Council.

Children from 25 schools in Hampshire designed the poles Credit: ITV Meridian

Councillor Roz Chadd, Children's Services, Hampshire County Council says it's important for the community to listen to young people's environmental concerns.

She says: "We need to hear our young people's voices, we need to listen, we need to learn from them as well. It's their future that we're all here to try and help to develop."

Cllr Roz Chadd, Children's Services, Hampshire County Council:

Play video

The variety of poles at the installation, focus on environmental issues ranging from deforestation, pollution and animal extinction.

The artwork is interactive and includes QR codes, which members of the public can scan using their phones.

This link will give visitors extra information about the children's projects, via voice notes, plays and presentations.

It's hoped the installation will help to encourage conversations about climate change Credit: ITV Meridian

Everyone at Winchester Cathedral say they're proud to host the artwork, at a time when global discussions are taking place.

The Rev Canon Roly Riem, Vice-Dean, Winchester Cathedral says the project is a "meeting of minds".

He says: "We want to encourage the young people in their aspirations and to give them a sense that their voices are welcome."

The Rev Canon Roly Riem, Vice-Dean, Winchester Cathedral:

Play video

The Dean of Winchester, the Very Revd Catherine Ogle says "we cannot shy away from our responsibilities to care for the planet."

"We only have this one earthly home and it’s crucial that, as we learn more about the impact of climate change, we all make a commitment to reducing our carbon footprint."

Children from Crofton Anne Dale Junior School in Fareham took part in the project.

Teacher, Hannah Leahy introduced the pupils to the scheme as a way of encouraging them to develop their research, presenting skills and creativity.

She says the installation has been great in getting the next generation to "embrace and make changes."

Hannah Leahy, Teacher:

Play video

The installation will be in place at the Cathedral until 5th July.

It will then move to Sir Harold Hillier Gardens in Romsey later in the Summer.