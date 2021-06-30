Diving veteran prepares for her seventh Olympic Games

Play video

The Tokyo Games, which begin in three weeks time, will be Lindsey Fraser's seventh Olympics.

The diving veteran from Southampton has been an athlete, a coach and a manager at the games, and this year she will be going as a Judge.

As an athlete she competed in the 1980 and 1984 Olympics. She then became a diving coach and manager for Team GB.

She says a lot has changed since she competed.

Lindsey has coached at the Quays in Southampton for over two decades.

Last month she was in Tokyo for the Diving World Cup and saw how the city prepares for the Summer Games.

We were continually tested but there was no new cases so we know they are doing a really good job at keeping us safe so my hope is the Olympic Games will be able to happen. Lindsey Fraser

Despite an olympic veteran, she told our sports reporter Andrew Pate she can't wait to return to the city for the Olympics in July.