A farmer in Sussex has shared her disappointment at organisers of an illegal rave which she says "destroyed" the area.

Around two thousand people attended the event in a field in Steyning near Bostal Road in the early hours of Sunday (27 June).

Sussex Police shut down the event, arresting 50 people in one of the largest unplanned police operations by the force in recent years.

Cars can be seen parked all along narrow country lanes during the rave.

Claire Bower says her animals were left distressed and rubbish and broken glass was left all over the land.

"The animals up here stampeded and were lost for hours.

"They got separated, the cows and calves, all got separated, it took hours to find them because they had hidden in some woods.

"They'll never recover, one the cows gave birth early because of it.

"It's disgraceful."

During the incident, one police officer was assaulted while attempting to detain an individual resisting arrest.

A police community support officer was also treated for a suspected broken arm following a collision involving a police car and a vehicle being driven by someone leaving the event.