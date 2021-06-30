Temporary powers to clamp and fine illegally parked lorries in Kent ends tonight

Temporary powers to clamp and fine illegally parked lorries in Kent will come to an end at midnight on Wednesday (30/06).

Kent County Council requested for a six-month extension of the powers, but the Department for Transport denied this.

A consultation on making the powers permanent and views on this, closes on Saturday (03/07).

Credit: ITV Meridian

The extra measures were introduced six months ago, to stop HGVs blocking roads by parking unlawfully in lay-bys on their way to Channel ports.

The union Unite had claimed fights were breaking out between lorry drivers, due to a shortage of facilities.

Kent County Council says it's "disappointed" the government decided not to extend the county council's current temporary powers.

In a letter to Rachel Maclean MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport, the county council said not extending the parking ban would be "short sighted", as major events like the Open Golf Championships are yet to take place in Kent.

Credit: ITV Meridian

The county council's Head of Highways says despite the end of temporary powers, the communities will "continue to be protected from illegal HGV parking".

Simon Jones, KCC’s interim Corporate Director and Director of Highways says the ability to take action against illegally parked trucks has helped the council to keep roads clear.