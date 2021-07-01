Elmley Estate: The nature reserve that offers so much more than just wildlife
Spirit of the South: Stacey Poole visits the Elmley Nature Reserve in Kent
Elmley Nature Reserve is unique. It's the only family owned and managed nature reserve in the country.
The views and the wildlife are incredible, only rivalled by the stunning sunrises and sun sets.
But to allow guests to experience the wonderful views, the owners decided to create sympathetic accommodation, renovating the farmhouse and building bespoke huts in the grounds.
Every window has been designed to frame the wildlife spectacle outside.
Guests are given walking tours of the many acres of marsh land.