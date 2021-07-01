Play video

Report by ITV Meridian's Richard Slee

A grandmother says she feels like a prisoner in her own home because the lift in her building has been out of action since March.

Audrey Dunne, who lives on the third floor of a block of flats near the harbour in Weymouth, is partially disabled and has to rely on her neighbour to do her shopping.

Audrey Dunne says she has been stuck in her flat since March because of a broken lift

Audrey who is 78, suffers with an arthritic hip and struggles to climb up stairs because of it.

She's been receiving help with her shopping from her neighbour Warren since the lift in her block of flats broke down in March.

Play video

Audrey Dunne

Audrey says she feels trapped in her flat and would like to be able to escape so she can do her own shopping.

Audrey Dunne says the lift in her block of flats has been out of order since March.

Well it's an escape, I would be able to get out of the flat at last. I don't want to go very far, but I just want to get out. I miss seeing people. Audrey Dunne

A new date has now been set for the repair, and it's hoped that the lift will be working again by the end of next week.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Temple Hill Property Management said, "As management agent for the building we arrange and organise repairs to the property through independent contractors.

Unfortunately, the repair for this lift requires a part which is manufactured in Spain and we are advised that there have been delays due to the covid-19 pandemic disruption and Brexit. Spokesperson for Temple Hill Property Management

"Within 24hours of the lift fault being raised our office organised for a repair to be carried out urgently. Unfortunately, the repair for this lift requires a part which is manufactured in Spain and we are advised that there have been delays due to the covid-19 pandemic disruption and Brexit.

"Our office has consistently followed up with the lift engineers for progress updates which have always been passed to residents. The latest advice is that the part will be with the lift contractors on 7th July when they are scheduled to start the repairs and are expected to take 3 working days.

"The welfare of residents is a concern to us and why the matter has taken a high priority."