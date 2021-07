Emergency services have been dealing with a large bus fire in Eastleigh in Hampshire.

An explosion could be heard after the bus was engulfed in flames on Derby Road this evening.

Four properties were also affected by heat and smoke.

Picture credit: Aron Ayre, Jason Duff

A number of roads were closed in the area, including Southampton Road in Eastleigh between Chestnut Avenue and the Grantham Road Bridge junction.

No one was injured in the incident.