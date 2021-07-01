Man injured in e-scooter crash dies in hospital

A 19 year old man who was injured when the e-scooter he was on collided with a car in Portsmouth has died in hospital.

George McGowen was taken to Southampton General Hospital following the crash involving the e-scooter and silver Volkswagen EOS at 8:23pm on Leominster Road in Paulsgrove on June the 12th.

He died from his injuries 10 days later. No-one else was hurt in the incident.

George McGowan was injured in the collision on Leminster Road in Paulsgrove on June the 12th Credit: Google Earth

Hampshire Police say enquiries surrounding the investigation remain ongoing, and that no arrests have been made at this time.

Officers are asking the public to not speculate on the circumstances while their investigation continues.

George McGowan's family have released the following statement: “George was a loving son, brother, grandson, and a friend to many. George was a character who will be truly missed by his family and friends."