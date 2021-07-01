New pods to provide accommodation for rough sleepers

Play video

Watch this report by Penny Silvester

40 new homes for rough sleepers are being created in Reading to tackle homelessness in the town.

The new 'pods' will each have a bed, kitchen and en-suite.

The first was lowered into position in the Cattle Market car park this morning.

40 pods in total will be constructed at the site to help people break the cycle of rough sleeping.

Play video

Chrissie Ashley, St Mungo's homeless charity

The council says the project will offer life changing opportunities for those who break the cycle of rough sleeping.

There's also a pod for support staff who will be here 24 hours a day, as well as a pod for residents to do their own laundry.