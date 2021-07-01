New study maps out future of rail network in Oxfordshire

The future of the railway in Oxfordshire is being highlighted in a new study. Network Rail is hoping to increase capacity through Oxford and Didcot stations and build a new station at Wantage.

It's to meet an expected 70% increase in demand for services across Oxfordshire.

The study supports increasing interconnectivity across Oxfordshire

The Oxfordshire Rail Corridor Study (ORCS) is looking in detail at the county's predicted growth in jobs and housing over the next two decades and presents an industry vision for how the rail network can best support it.

Commissioned and funded jointly by the Department for Transport and the Oxfordshire Growth Board, the study has been produced by Network Rail, with oversight from the Growth Board, in collaboration with industry partners and the County and City Councils, to help develop an overarching strategy for rail development.

The study recommends a number of potential future improvements to support increasing interconnectivity across Oxfordshire. Subject to future funding and viable business cases, these include:

Increasing capacity through Oxford station

Reopening the Cowley branch line, plus additional services to Hanborough

Additional infrastructure to provide greater capacity in and around Didcot

A new station at Wantage/Grove

The study identifies parts of Oxfordshire's rail network where demand for train services is expected to increase in the medium (2028) and long-term (2033). It includes improving the city's connections with Birmingham, Reading and Bristol.

The study cites a predicted 70% increase in services across Oxfordshire, which was calculated prior to the emergence of the COVID pandemic.

While the impact of the pandemic on future passenger numbers and demand for services is still emerging, the study's recommendations are considered critical to supporting growth and connectivity across the county in general over the longer term.

£69m Oxford Corridor Capacity Phase 2 project

This is an important study for mapping out the future needs of Oxfordshire’s rail network as we build back better after Covid-19. As new jobs are created and new houses are built, and with its central location in our nation’s rail freight lines, Oxfordshire’s railways will continue to play a key role in the wider network. Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris

Last month, the Department for Transport confirmed £69m of funding for the next stage of the Oxford Corridor Capacity Phase 2 project.

This latest investment will increase capacity and journey times on this key route, as well as further develop plans for a new platform and western entrance to inform a funding bid later this year.

The study's recommendations have now been drawn together to form a strategy known as 'Oxfordshire Connect', which will be used to decide future investment priorities and help seek future funding through the Government's Rail Network Enhancements Pipeline (RNEP) and third parties.

This report heralds the start of a rail renaissance for Oxford and the rest of the county. It will set our city at the heart of an enhanced network that will open up rail travel to our city centre for many more local people with the creation of the Cowley Branch Line and new stations at Begbroke and Grove. Councillor Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council