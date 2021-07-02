Giant portraits of refugee women living in Oxford go on display

Play video

ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Briere-Edney reports

A photography exhibition has been launched in Oxford telling the stories of refugee women who now live in the area.

Launched by the Refugee Resource Women's service, in partnership with photographer Philippa James, the exhibition highlights the resilience, solidarity and togetherness of the women.

They hope the display will encourage people to interact and get to know refugees better, as well as make them more included in the local community.

The exhibition is on display at the Old Fire Station, which says it is "so pleased" to be celebrating these women and their stories.

Play video

Philippa James, local photographer

For the refugee women this is more than just a photo, they were taught how to take professional photos through an online course, giving them new skills.

Each picture tells a different story, as no single narrative could ever represent the experiences they went through to get to the UK. Each woman has her own story to tell, representing the individuality of each ones experience.

It's more than this too. The exhibition has been a chance to contribute to their communities, to give something back to the people that helped them.

Play video