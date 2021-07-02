How a slice of the Mediterranean has been created at Sissinghurst Castle

Play video

Report by ITV Meridian reporter Sarah Saunders

The famous castle gardens at Sissinghurst are opening a new scheme to the public, called Delos.

First planned by former owner Vita Sackville West almost a century ago, it brings a slice of Mediterranean Greece to rural Kent.



The castle was the home of poet and author Vita Sackville West. She tried, and failed to create a Greek garden inspired by her visit to the island of Delos.

But now the garden she dreamed of has been reimagined by garden designer Dan Pearson - and is open to the public.

Dan Pearson, Garden designer

Renowned garden designer Dan Pearson was charged with creating the garden at Sissinghurst

Built during the pandemic, Delos is now open to the public. It's a garden which Vita herself would no doubt love to have seen.