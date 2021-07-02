How a slice of the Mediterranean has been created at Sissinghurst Castle
Report by ITV Meridian reporter Sarah Saunders
The famous castle gardens at Sissinghurst are opening a new scheme to the public, called Delos.
First planned by former owner Vita Sackville West almost a century ago, it brings a slice of Mediterranean Greece to rural Kent.
The castle was the home of poet and author Vita Sackville West. She tried, and failed to create a Greek garden inspired by her visit to the island of Delos.
But now the garden she dreamed of has been reimagined by garden designer Dan Pearson - and is open to the public.
Dan Pearson, Garden designer
Built during the pandemic, Delos is now open to the public. It's a garden which Vita herself would no doubt love to have seen.