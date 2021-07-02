Teams at the Royal Sussex County Hospital have reached their target of recruiting nearly 150 volunteers to take part in a booster vaccine trial.

The Brighton hospital is one of 18 sites participating in the NIHR study, which will see each volunteer receive a third covid vaccine.

Any person who received their first Covid-19 vaccine in December 2020 or January 2021 could apply to participate, with organisers saying the response "has been great".

Professor Martin Llewelyn, said:

“To have reached our target of volunteers recruited so quickly is great news and another example of the fantastic work our research teams have been doing.

“It really is the most amazing achievement that the research teams across UHSussex haverecruited almost 5000 participants to COVID studies since the pandemic began. This is more than any other Trust in Kent, Surrey or Sussex."

A bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

One of the volunteers is Pat Drake, a former research nurse, who is said to have had no hesitation in volunteering for the trial.

She said:

“I heard about the trial listening to the news on the radio. I got in touch and I was really pleased to be able to take part in the study and that it is taking place in Brighton as I live here.

“The research teams are doing incredible jobs and these trials are about trying to make sure that Covid doesn’t get any worse and so that we can find ways to combat it.

“I will do whatever I can to help now and in the future.”

The results from the study will benefit people across the UK as well as shape future responses to Covid-19 globally.