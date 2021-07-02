Royal Berkshire Hospital seeing record breaking numbers of people attend A&E

Clinicians at the Royal Berkshire Hospital are warning that they are facing unprecedented demand, as unsustainable numbers of people turn up at the Emergency Department.

The hospital is breaking records on a daily basis, as people who could have been treated at other NHS services turn up at the department.

They're asking people to "think" and ask people to use alternative services such as NHS 111, GP's or local pharmacies.

If it is really an emergency patients should still attend the department, however those with a lower clinical priority will have to wait to be seen.

Dr Omar Nafousi, Clinical Lead for Emergency Medicine said:

"Sometimes there will be a bit of a delay because like I said we are seeing an unbelievable amount of patients at the moment.

"So be patient with us, be patient with my staff, they are working extremely hard to provide the best possible care and we will get to you, we will see you."

The warning comes days after South Central Ambulance Service said it was under "immense pressure".

SCAS says it is taking almost 2,000 emergency calls a day to 999 when it normally receives 1,600. It's 111 service is seeing more than 4,500 calls a day, up from 3,000.