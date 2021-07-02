A speeding driver who killed two pensioners whilst under the influence of alcohol has been jailed for eight and a half years.

Ryan Dowling was driving along the A27 near Chichester when he crashed into the back of a purple Renault Zoe travelling in the same direction.

Two of the passengers in the Renault were both pronounced dead at the scene, whilst a third passenger sustained serious injuries.

A fourth passenger and driver received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Gillian Casey, 75, (pictured right) and Elizabeth Wales, known as Anne Wales, 80, (pictured left) were both killed in the crash Credit: Surrey Police

Dowling, 29, of Woolmer Street, Emsworth, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A blood sample was taken for analysis more than four hours later which showed he had 97mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system - the legal limit is 80mg.

Investigations by Surrey Police revealed he was travelling far in excess of the 70mph limit at the time of impact, and witnesses described him overtaking them at excess speed, and only at the very last second.

Dowling was later interviewed and answered “no comment” to all questions put to him. But enquiries showed he had consumed at least five pints of lager at The Heron public house in Petersfield shortly before the collision.

Dowling was caught on CCTV ordering pints at the Heron public house Credit: Surrey Police

He was subsequently summoned to court to face charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

At Portsmouth Crown Court on 28 April, Dowling pleaded guilty to all three offences and the case was adjourned for sentencing.

On Friday 2 July, he was sentenced to a total of eight-and-a-half years’ imprisonment, of which he must serve half, and disqualified from driving for six-and-a-half years.

Dowling, 29, of Woolmer Street, Emsworth Credit: Surrey Police

His Honour Judge Mousley QC said Dowling’s ability to drive safely was “grossly impaired” and the cause of the collision was his “prolonged and persistent dangerous driving”.

Addressing Dowling, he continued:

“Two people lost their lives. Others could have done. The husbands of Anne and Gillian have to live with the horrific memory of the collision in which their deeply-loved wives died.

“Your criminal actions have had far reaching consequences for their families and so many people who knew them. Anne and Gillian had touched the lives of many others. They met through charity work. They were devoted to their husbands and loved by their families – children and grandchildren especially.”