Thatcham stroke survivor takes on triathlon fundraiser

Play video

ITV News Meridian's Mark McQuillan reports

An elite athlete from Thatcham is taking on a sprint triathlon to raise money for the team who helped him recover from a major stroke.

Only two years ago Gavin McLaughlin competed in the World Triathlon Championships, finishing 24th in his age group, but last October he was having to learn to walk again after his stroke.

I started feeling the loss in my arm and I noticed that I wasn't able to form words quite as easily as I had done before. It was a full blown paralysis down my right hand side so I couldn't move my arm or my leg so it was quite frightening. Gavin McLaughlin

The 52 year old spent nearly two months in hospital in Berkshire, undergoing intensive rehabilitation.

He needed help getting washed and with going to the toilet, but now has his independence back and is taking on a triathlon this weekend to raise money for new equipment to aid stroke rehabilitation.

He added:

"[The triathlon] is a little bit about showing who I am and announcing that I'm back. But also it's about raising some money to say thank you to the wonderful NHS staff who did so much for me."