Why strawberries grown in the south east could be a game changer

Strawberries are generally associated with the summer months of June and July. But, a new variety is now being grown in Kent.

The variety, known as Ace to coincide with Wimbledon, unusually provides fruit from May to October.

Strawberries are usually in short supply by the end of July

The Ace is currently being grown by fruit laboratories at East Malling near Maidstone, but wouldn't be on sale to the public for another two years.

Wimbledon is renowned for serving up strawberries and cream, But once the tennis tournament is over, the strawberry season also starts to end.

Researchers have spent years trying to extend the life of the plants, and this new variety being grown in Kent could become a game changer.