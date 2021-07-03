Play video

Video report from ITV News Meridian reporter Richard Slee

An airshow has returned to Middle Wallop Aerodrome for the first time in more than two decades.

In previous years up to 40 thousand people from across the south would attend the annual event near Stockbridge.

"We've got three hundred cars here today, ranging from real classics up to supercars as well as bringing in forty perfect vintage aircraft that are just so interesting. I think that's the unique part of this, and we're on Middle Wallop airfield which we don't get access to that often so that's a big selling point too." Lucy Johnson Army Flying Museum

This year's Wheels and Wings was a smaller affair, limited by the pandemic.

2500 people attended to see the aircraft and classic cars and the organisers hope the event will take place every year from now onwards.

The money raised will help fund the Army Flying Museum.