Airshow returns to Army aerodrome for the first time in more than two decades
Video report from ITV News Meridian reporter Richard Slee
An airshow has returned to Middle Wallop Aerodrome for the first time in more than two decades.
In previous years up to 40 thousand people from across the south would attend the annual event near Stockbridge.
This year's Wheels and Wings was a smaller affair, limited by the pandemic.
2500 people attended to see the aircraft and classic cars and the organisers hope the event will take place every year from now onwards.
The money raised will help fund the Army Flying Museum.