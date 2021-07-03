Man jailed for serious assault at a Kent prison

A prisoner who used an improvised weapon to seriously injure an inmate has been sentenced to an extra five years and three months in jail.

Craig Braham used the sharpened edge of a hair clipper in the attack at HMP Swaleside in July 2019. The victim suffered cuts to his head and arm.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon in prison, and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court last week.

Braham was already serving an eight year sentence for assault.

There can be little doubt that Braham is an exceptionally dangerous man who has a propensity for serious violence. He is a clear and obvious danger to the public and I am pleased that our investigation means he will spend significantly longer in prison. Detective Constable Karen Hearn

CCTV from the prison captured the incident and led to the conviction.