Testing facilities ramped up in Oxford
Additional PCR testing facilities are being put in place in Oxford City this weekend due to the recent rise in COVID cases in people aged under 30.
The number of daily cases in the city are now as high as those seen at the peak of the pandemic.
People aged between 18 and 30 who live in Oxford are being asked to come forward and get a PCR test to help stop the spread. This is regardless of whether people have symptoms or not.
PCR tests are not usually used for people without symptoms, but special measures are being implemented to detect positive cases as quickly as possible.
Oxford City Council is asking people to consider safe ways to watch the football match, to avoid large gatherings and stay at home.
They've also arranged for two extra COVID secure team officers to be on duty on Saturday, in response to the rising numbers and the expected extra customers out for the football.
There are three mobile testing units in Oxford, which are open from 10am to 8pm this weekend. All three are operating on a walk-in basis and no appointment is necessary. They are located at:
Blavatnik School of Government, Walton Street
South Park (St Clements End)
Oxpens car park.
The testing centres at Oxford Brookes University and Osney Lane are also open every day from 8am to 8pm, but you’ll need to book an appointment first.