Testing facilities ramped up in Oxford

Credit: PA

Additional PCR testing facilities are being put in place in Oxford City this weekend due to the recent rise in COVID cases in people aged under 30.

The number of daily cases in the city are now as high as those seen at the peak of the pandemic.

People aged between 18 and 30 who live in Oxford are being asked to come forward and get a PCR test to help stop the spread. This is regardless of whether people have symptoms or not.

PCR tests are not usually used for people without symptoms, but special measures are being implemented to detect positive cases as quickly as possible.

The rise in cases in Oxford is concentrated in younger age groups and we strongly urge people aged under 30 to come forward and get tested this weekend. We need to work as a community to try to reverse this trend as soon as possible and the extra facilities that have been assigned to Oxford are part of ongoing conversations between ourselves and the Government about the emerging situation. Ansaf Azhar, Oxfordshire County Council’s Director for Public Health

Oxford City Council is asking people to consider safe ways to watch the football match, to avoid large gatherings and stay at home.

They've also arranged for two extra COVID secure team officers to be on duty on Saturday, in response to the rising numbers and the expected extra customers out for the football.

We are only weeks away from the planned date for lifting all restrictions, and to stop the situation in Oxford getting worse very quickly, when that happens, we need to stop the rise in cases quickly. Please stick to the guidance on social distancing, masks and meeting outdoors. Getting tested this weekend is one of the ways you can help limit the spread. Councillor Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council

There are three mobile testing units in Oxford, which are open from 10am to 8pm this weekend. All three are operating on a walk-in basis and no appointment is necessary. They are located at:

Blavatnik School of Government, Walton Street

South Park (St Clements End)

Oxpens car park.

The testing centres at Oxford Brookes University and Osney Lane are also open every day from 8am to 8pm, but you’ll need to book an appointment first.