Berkshire stroke survivor’s triathlon raises thousands for charity

Watch: Mark McQuillan's report ahead of Gavin's triathlon challenge.

A stroke survivor from Thatcham has completed a sprint triathlon, raising more than £5,000 for charity.

Gavin McLaughlin took on the 400 metre swim, 21 kilometre cycle and 5 kilometre run at Eton Dorney and said he “surprised himself” by finishing in the top half of the field.

That achievement should be put into context.

Last October, at the age of 51, Gavin had to learn to walk again after he had a major stroke, which left him temporarily paralysed down his right hand side.

This all happened barely a year after Gavin had competed in the World Triathlon Championships, finishing 24th in his age group.

Following his stroke, and a spell in hospital in Berkshire of nearly two months, he has since made a strong recovery.

He now wants to thank the NHS staff who’ve helped him recover and hopes the money he has raised will help pay for specialist equipment for stroke rehabilitation.